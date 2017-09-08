Following what was a scathing attack on Comedian Akpororo’s wife, the usually jovial figure has finally responded to DJ Timmy.

Recall that after making a joke questioning Yung 6ix’s decision to spend N3.6m on drinks at a club instead of using it to get a hit song, the DJ of the singer responded in the strongest possible terms. He called Akpororo’s wife a sex slave who had had 6 abortions for a dancer.

But it seems the comedian isn’t going to do much about it as he has said that he won’t be taking any action and that Yung6ix and Dj Timmy were just joking.

When asked to comment on the issue by LIB, the comedian simply answered; “No need.

“No need. Don’t worry, they are just joking. No need”.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment