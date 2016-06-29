Akpororo Replies To Fuming Kate Henshaw's 48 Hours Ultimatum - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Comedian, Akpororo has done the right thing and made amends following the 48 hours ultimatum handed down by Actress Kate Henshaw over improper and illegal use of her name to promote his upcoming show.

The Actress through her management threatened action should all promotional materials which bear her name not be taken down in the given period as she regarded the move by the comedian an insult.

In reply, Akpororo sought to pacify the actress as he took to his social media page on Instagram to write an apology letter.

He wrote: Good evening ma @k8henshaw Before anything else just want to say am very sorry ma for the misunderstanding, so sorry for not following up after our last conversation about my show (Akpororo vs Akpororo which is taking place at eko hotel and suites July 8th) when you were out of the country the other day, I will never disrespect you or even take you for granted for any reason, I respect you so much ma, please pardon me ma. Thanks and GOD bless you ma.

Good evening ma @k8henshaw Before anything else just want to say am very sorry ma for the misunderstanding, so sorry for not following up after our last conversation about my show (Akpororo vs Akpororo which is taking place at eko hotel and suites July 8th) when you were out of the country the other day, I will never disrespect you or even take you for granted for any reason, I respect you so much ma, please pardon me ma. Thanks and GOD bless you ma . A photo posted by Akpororo (@akpororo) on Jun 28, 2016 at 9:58am PDT

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment