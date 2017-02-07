Al-makura plans big for education

Gov. Tanko Al-makura of Nasarawa State on Tuesday pledged that he would give priority to education to engender development in the state.

Al-makura, who spoke when he inspected facilities at Government Science Secondary School, Lafia noted that education remained one of the pillars of development.

He assured that his administration would continue to provide quality and affordable education to residents of the state.

“The State Government is seriously committed to ensuring that all children in the state are properly educated, “Al-makura said.

He explained that government had concluded plans to embark on massive construction and renovation of primary, secondary and tertiary educational institutions across the state.

“The decision to embark on massive construction and renovation of schools in the state was necessitated by the level of decay in some schools.

“The State Government had commenced the construction of 40 hostels and rehabilitation of hostel accommodation at Government College, Lafia,” Al-makura said.

The governor also announced that his administration had concluded arrangements to commence the construction of 60 hostels, two boreholes as well as rehabilitation of dilapidated facilities in the school.

He said the government would ensure adequate provision of sanitary facilities at schools in the state.

“From time to time, the Nasarawa State Government will visit schools across the state to inspect the sanitary condition.

“We don’t want to take any risk with infections like diarrhea, typhoid or any other disease for our students,” Al-makura said. (NAN)

