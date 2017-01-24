Al-Makura urges communities to execute self-help projects, pledges support

Gov. Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has advised communities to execute self-help projects aimed at boosting their living standards, and promised government’s support in that regard.

“ Every community must plan and execute projects that will help its people because government alone cannot do everything for everyone,” he said in Lafia on Monday.

The governor, while speaking with delegates of Bassa community in Toto Local Government Area, who paid him a courtesy visit, expressed government’s determination to welcome new ideas that would improve the quality of governance.

He also promised to support communities seeking self-determination via independent chiefdoms that would serve as their rallying points.

“ Once government is convinced that the chiefdoms will promote development, peace and harmony, it will work toward actualising such demands,” he said.

Al-Makura, however, tasked leaders of communities to engage themselves in ventures that would add values to the lives of the citizens.

He also advised Nigerians to shun rumour mongering and other vices that were detrimental to peaceful co-existence.

The governor, who attributed most conflicts in parts of the country to selfishness and rumour mongering, called on Nigerians to be God-fearing in their dealings with others.

He enjoined Nigerians to learn to co-exist in spite of their tribal and religious differences, pointing out that progress was only possible if the citizens were united toward set goals.

Earlier, the leader of the Bassa community, Mr Samuel Gimba, had appealed to the governor to actualise the community’s chiefdom that was created in 1988.

“The Bassa chiefdom was created in 1988, but it has not taken off; we want it actualised.

“ We want to beg you to actualise the long-awaited dream of the Bassa community. We believe you will wipe our tears and put smiles on our faces,” he said. (NAN)

