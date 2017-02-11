 Alec Baldwin impersonation of Trump used by newspaper - The Herald Nigeria

Alec Baldwin impersonation of Trump used by newspaper

In the run up to his presidency, Donald Trump made it very clear that he was not a fan of Alec Baldwin’s impersonations in which he famously mimicked the Republican candidate on Saturday Night Live.

It has however emerged, that the impression was so real, a newspaper has mistakenly used a picture of Baldwin’s version of Trump in place of the actual Donald Trump.

The newspaper in question is the Dominican Republic’s El Nacional, with the gaffe arriving in a story about the President’s policies in the Middle East.

As far as reports are concerned, the piece was not intended to be satirical or tongue-in-cheek which makes the entire error more hilarious.

See for yourself below;

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar