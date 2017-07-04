Alexandre Lacazette Undergoes Arsenal Medical - The Herald Nigeria

French striker, Alexandre Lacazette has, Tuesday, completed his medicals as he inches close to a five-year deal with Arsenal worth £46m.

According to reports, the former Lyon man underwent the medical at the North London team’s Colney training ground and will seal the deal in no time.

“The transfer [fee] will be between €45million and €50m. Being close to €50m is unique, and will probably be a record for Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais as well,” a club statement noted.

“We will probably reach a new record, it’s not a small transfer, €50m for a player trained by our club.”

Arsenal resorted to him after fading hopes of signing Kylian Mbappe and Lacazzette would join the league of high-earners like Mesuit Ozil at the Emirates.

He scored 20 goals last season for the French club and is set to add fire to Arsenal’s attacking front.

The gunners are also closely following Algerian forward, Mahrez who had had a chat with Arsene Wenger, about two weeks ago.

Arsenal finished fifth the league standing; for the first time in over 17 years and would thus miss out of the UEFA Champions League next season.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment