 Alhaji Maitama Sule's Body Arrives Nigeria - The Herald Nigeria

Alhaji Maitama Sule’s Body Arrives Nigeria

The remains of elder statesman, Alhaji (Dr) Yusuf Maitama Sule has arrived Abuja from Cairo, Egypt.

 

According to reports, the body of the former permanent representative to the United Nations, arrived the country around 1.54 p.m and would later be conveyed to Kano State in a presidential jet.

 

It was gathered that the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari and Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki were on had to receive the corpse.

 

Both men led a presidential delegation to the funeral with the former named as the head of the Federal Government delegation.

 

Other members of the delegation, according to Akande, include the Minister of Interior, retired Abdulrahaman Danbazau; Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu.

