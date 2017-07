Ali Baba Backs Sen. Adeleke Against Critics After Viral Dance Video Surfaced Online - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian ace comedian, Ali Baba has reacted to criticism in the media regarding the dance video which surfaced online of newly elected Senator, Ademola Adeleke.

The newly elected Osun state senator burst into dance in celebration of his electoral victory.

In reaction to those who chose to criticize the senator, Ali baba took to his social media page to defend the senator as he stated that he prefers a dancing senator to one who threatens his constituents.

He wrote:

“So this Senator dances and that is your problem? What have we become? The Senate is filled with people who were elected through undemocratic processes. Some married under aged girls. There are those who left their state broke but left as billionaires. Wife beaters. Distinguished senator who still owed their workers before becoming senators. There are the ones that can not even read talk less of contribute to legislative processes. Some can not even string 3 sentences together. Let’s not even talk of unbecoming characters. A few are upright in those hallowed chambers… but will the downright ugly let us feel the beauty of their thoughts? Naaaaa. Look at their history. What have they contributed to the Nigeria that they want to legislate for? BEN BRUCE chose entertainment. He stuck to it. And we can see the things he did. By himself. Mention others who are comparable to those ideals of “elected because of contributions to the growth of Nigeria?” FORMER GOVERNOR, is no contribution. You used state money. And we are fixated on someone’s dance steps?

“I would rather he danced. At least I can see it as his weakness. What of the thieves that enrich themselves with public funds? Oh it’s not a dance. A dance is sooooooooo grave. How dare he dance. But it’s ok if he has strings of girlfriends that are brought to his private party regularly? What has his dancing got to do with the laws he would make? I would rather one Senator that dances than one that threatens to sleep with people’s wives! Or a senator who can not sing the National Anthem! Or has more money than his working life can justify! Or one that knows teachers and pensioners have not been paid for over 6 months but collects his allowances and his salary unfailingly every 23rd of the month… plus community development allowance for projects we don’t see. This is how I see it, he can dance all he wants, as long as he is a Senator in that hallowed chambers. That’s all. So please… let him dance.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment