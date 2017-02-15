Ali Baba Reacts To Big Brother Naija's Latest Eviction Picks - The Herald Nigeria

Ace Nigerian comedian, Ali Baba has reacted to this week’s Big Brother Naija Eviction list which includes Gifty, Marvis and Thin Tall Tony.

The comedian took to his social media page to lament the addition of the most interesting male character in the house, Thin Tall Tony to the eviction list.

Ali Baba on his Instagram page noted that he feels the most interesting male personality with more depth in the house should not have been included on the list.

He wrote: “First of, I think the habit of voting for the person who you believe has an advantage in the house over you is not nice. I appreciate the issue of survival of the fittest but also believe that for viewers to continue to enjoy watching the show… the most interesting guy with more depth should not be up for eviction.”

