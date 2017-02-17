Ali Modu Sherrif's Victorious Return Home In Photos - The Herald Nigeria

A Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt on Friday confirmed the former Borno State governor Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the national chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The ruling, which came in a split decision, where two judges, Justice B. G. Sanga and Justice A. A. Gumel delivered judgement against the Makarfi-led PDP while the third judge, Justice T. S. Orji-Abadua, ruled against Sheriff, who is the first appellant in the matter.

At least, four lower courts of concurrent jurisdiction had given conflicting judgements on the controversy surrounding the leadership of PDP, a development landed the matter at the Appeal Court.

It may be worth recalling that there had been power tussle between Ali Modu Sheriff and Ahmed Makarfi over the PDP leadership seat, a development which occurred after the Ali-Modu Sheriff faction, was dissolved by some leaders of the party at a national convention held in Port Harcourt in 2016.

Pictures below show the victorious Ali Modu Sheriff as he arrives home from the hearing that reinstates him as Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment