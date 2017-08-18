Allah afflicted Buhari with deafness of the ear - Asari Dokubo - The Herald Nigeria

Niger Delta leader, Alhaji Asari Dokubo, has blasted President Muhammad Buhari, calling him a liar and a thief who thrives of propaganda.

In a new televised statement, Dokubo makes allegations of corruption against the President.

He says, “Buhari met a budget of N4.5 trillion, he then asked for a supplementary budget of N200 billion and then N600 billion, making it over N5.1 trillion for 2015.

“In 2016, he had a budget of N6.1 trillion, where is the money? where are the roads to show for it? where are the bridges, where are the railways? where are the seaports? where are the universities? where are the refineries?

“Has the living standard of the average Nigeria improved? No he inflicted us with a recession like he did in 1983. And then people talk about corruption. Let them show us where this budget is.

“This is a man who budgeted over N3 billion for Aso Rock clinic, more than all the budget for every teaching hospital across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

“God afflicted Pharoah with deafness of the ear, and deafness of the heart. God first afflicted Buhari with deafness of the ear. Allah afflicted him with ear problem.

