Alleged iPhone Thief, Seun Egbegbe Arrested For Trying To Dupe BDC Operator Of N10million - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Toyin Aimakhu who has since changed her name to Toyin Abraham’s ex-boyfriend, Seun Egbegbe, who was some months ago nabbed for allegedly stealing 9 iPhones in Lagos has been implicated in another criminal case.
The Lagos socialite according to reports has been arrested and is currently at the police station.
Reports indicate that the Lagos socialite was arrested for allegedly planning to defraud an unsuspecting BDC operator of N10 million today.
Seun Egbegbe was reported to have pretended to be a medical doctor while trying to defraud the mallam.
Eye witnesses reported that the socialite was arrested at the Gbagada general hospital.
