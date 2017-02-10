Alleged iPhone Thief, Seun Egbegbe Slammed With 36 Count Charges - The Herald Nigeria

Lagos socialite and film maker, Seun Egbegbe appeared in court today after he was nabbed while trying to dupe two BDC operators.

The film maker was in court today slammed with 36 counts of Advance Fee Fraud in Lagos.

Seun Egbegbe who along with his accomplice, Ayo Oyekan appeared before the Lagos court today were nabbed some days ago after they disguised themselves as directors of the General Hospital located in Gbagada, Lagos.

The duo tried to defraud the unsuspecting BDC operators, Alhaji Isa Adamu and Abdullahi Haruna of the sum of 9000 dollars and 3000 pounds respectively.

The Lagos socialite was before his recent arrest nabbed while trying to make away with 9 iPhones from a shop in computer village, Ikeja, Lagos.

The iPhone theft case has however been adjourned to April.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment