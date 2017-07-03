Alleged money laundering: Absence of Dikko’s counsel stalls trial

The absence of the lead defence counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN) at the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday stalled the trial of the former Chief of Air Staff, retired Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko.

Dikko is standing trial on a 7-count charge, bothering on money laundering and procurement fraud, an offence which contravenes Section 15(2) (b) of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011, as amended.

At the resumed hearing, the defence counsel, A. U. Gaji, who stood in for Liman, informed the court of his absence.

Gaji told the court that the lead counsel lost his sister and urged the court to adjourn the matter.

The prosecuting counsel, Sylvanus Tahir, who did not oppose the adjournment, said he was informed about the development.

Tahir added that death is an act of nature, which one cannot run away from and condoled with the defence council’s family.

After listening to both parties, the judge, Justice Nnamdi Dimgba, adjourned the matter until July 6 for continuation of hearing.

It would be recalled that the former Chief of Air Staff, was first arraigned on May 11, 2016 before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court.

The matter was later transferred to Justice Dimgba where he was re-arraigned on Jan. 26, 2017.(NAN)

PMY/DO/OU

=========

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment