Alleged N7M fraud: Judge frowns at defendant’s constant ill-health

Justice Yusuf Halilu of the FCT High Court, Jabi on Wednesday cautioned a defendant, Alhaji Ibrahim Kamba accused of alleged N7 million fraud to stop his excuse of constant ill-health.

Halilu gave the warning at the resumed hearing of the case following an application by Kamba’s counsel, Mr Azeez-Taiwo Hassan, for an adjournment on ground of ill-health.

The Judge said: This matter has been adjourned on four different occasions because of the alleged ill-health of the defendant, this excuse is not proper before the law.

“This is unacceptable with the drama the defendant is putting up; and if that is the case, the defence must bear all the expenses incurred by the prosecution witness that has been coming all the way from Kano.’’

Halilu however advised that the defendant be taken to a certified medical doctor to avoid the unnecessary excuse of ill-health and face his trial.

The judge adjourned the matter to Oct. 9 for hearing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kamba is facing a N7 million land racketeering charge and is arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was reported to the commission through a written petition by one Malam Ali-Hudu Illiasu in May, 2016 and was subsequently arraigned on March 28.

The defendant was said to have collected the money in question on agreement to sell a piece of land situated in Asokoro area of Abuja to the complainant.

The complainant had also alleged in the petition before the EFCC that the defendant had earlier sold the same land to another person before selling to him.

The EFCC is alleging that the defendant collected the money under false pretence.

It said the offence contravened Section 1(3) of the Advance Free Fraud Act and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006. (NAN)

