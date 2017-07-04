Alleged N864m fraud: Court adjourns former FCT Minister’s trial to Oct. 17

The trial of former FCT Minister, Sen. Bala Mohammed, was on Tuesday, adjourned by an FCT High Court Gudu, Abuja until Oct. 17 for hearing.

The judge, Justice Abubakar Talba , adjourned the hearing after the defence counsel, Chief Chris Uche(SAN), objected to the commencement of the trial on Tuesday.

Uche said that this was because the prosecution team did not come with a written statement of the witness they brought to court and the defence was not served with the document.

However, the EFCC Counsel, Mr Ben Ikanni , said he would oppose the motion.

Mohammed is facing a six-count charge bordering on false declaration of assets and graft to the tune of N864 million.

The former FCT Minister was granted bail on May 22, and hearing was fixed for Tuesday Julhy 3.

Meanwhile, the court also fixed July 6, for hearing of the motion filed by the defence, seeking release of the defendant’s property under EFCC’s temporary seizure.

(NAN)

