Alleged Owner Of MMM Nigeria, Pastor Chigozie Mbanefo Responds To Allegation - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The alleged owner of the online money lending scheme, MMM Nigeria which is suspected to have crashed following the scheme’s decision to freeze all activated accounts for a period of one month.

Responding to the allegation, Pastor Ernest Chigozie Mbanefo suspected to have been the brain behind the scheme has issued a statement on his blog addressing the claim.

He wrote: “On the 2nd of December 2016, majority of Nigeria media houses posted unfounded, unverified, misleading articles about me being the owner/founder of MMM Nigeria.

I found the articles to be hilarious and wish to use this opportunity and platform to declare the following

The Facts

I am neither the Owner nor the founder of MMM Nigeria.

I do not have any contact or acquaintance with the owner(s) or Founder(s) of MMM Nigeria.

I did not introduce MMM to Nigeria, but am glad it came.

I am an Ordinary Participant like the over 2 million Nigerians who are participants of MMM Nigeria.

I registered to join MMM Nigeria on the 2nd of June 2016 (see image for proof below).

I registered to be a guider (knowledgeable participants), and became a guider after fulfilling the requirements of the course.

I registered and own the domain mmm-nigeria.net which expires on the 7th of June 2019 (could be extended).

I make financial contributions (provide help) to the MMM Nigeria community like everyone else and accept all the benefits and risks like everyone else. On the 13th of October 2016, i provided help of N3,000,000.

Message to Nigerian Media/Journalists – You could have contacted me before writing all you wrote on the 2nd of December 2016.

I do hereby declare yet again that I am neither the owner, nor the founder of MMM Nigeria, rather I am an ordinary participant with a super creative mind.

I am also a super guider (not even in the top 100) committed to helping tens of thousands of participants in the community with solution to their operational problems, including logging issue, account blocking, lifting of both temporary moratorium and removal of Google authenticator, to mention a few.

Let me also say this; MMM by itself and left alone will run smoothly until Jesus Christ comes, but the negative attacks by the media creates unnecessary bias and fear in the minds of innocent and responsible participants, thereby breaking the organized, well thought out operational structure of any targeted MMM community, which inevitably leads to a temporary or in some cases permanent damage.

Honestly speaking, no bank anywhere in the world can survive the nature of attacks thrown at MMM anywhere. Throw 10 percent of these attacks at any bank and see how the dawn of the next morning of the next working day will record chaos at the front gate, with thousands of account holders demanding to withdraw all their money.

Even then the respective bank will have to manage the chaos and expectation of its disgruntled customers, by creating and presenting a structured approach toward any withdrawals. So the current freeze in place in MMM Nigeria is a structured approach towards maintaining a healthy community.

I am a proud participant of MMM Nigeria and cannot wait to continue in January 2017

Since I joined MMM Nigeria, like the over two million Nigerians who are participants, I have benefited a lot from this divine arrangement. I am not moved of fazed by what the media say and how they have chosen to attack and destroy MMM Nigeria, my question is this;

How possible is it that any organization, company, project or business will survive the avalanche of attacks loaded with lies that MMM in any country suffers.

MMM is not a Pyramid Scheme

MMM is not a Ponzi Scheme

MMM is a Mutual Aid Fund

Long Live MMM Nigeria

Long Live MMM Global

Long Live federal Republic of Nigeria

Together we change the world.

