Oyegun Is Plotting To Sack Tinubu, Atiku From APC - Timi Frank Cries Out - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

An alleged plot to sack the All Progressive Congress National Leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and a former vice president of the country, Atiku Abubakar has been revealed.

The revelation was made by the embattled Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the political party, Comrade Timi Frank, who accused the National Chairman of the Party, Chief Oyegun of scheming to sack both chieftain of the party.

Timi Frank made this known in a statement released to journalist in which he warned the National Chairman against running the party like a dictator adding that the chairman and his review committee’s plan “is a grand plot against the national leader of the party, Bola Hammed Tinubu, myself and other leaders who oppose his leadership style.”

The allegation comes on the heel of the review committee constituted by the National Chairman on Wednesday and headed by the party’s National Legal Adviser, Muiz Banire. The constituted committee was tasked with the duty of closely speedily neutralising members of the party who pose threats to the leadership of the party.

Timi Frank in his release said: “Chief Oyegun is vigorously working to ensure that he pushes out some prominent members of the party including the National Leader Bola Tinubu, myself and so many other leaders who have spoken against his leadership style which is now more of a dictator.”

He added that the National Chairman of the party was not right standing to talk about indiscipline “when he has breached the same constitution more than any other persons. His leadership has breached party constitution several times, even as regard to National Convention which the party law states clearly that it must be held every two years.”

He continued: “Oyegun is talking about indiscipline when there are several allegations of bribery and favouritism yet unanswered hanging on his neck.”

He furthe questioned the National Chairman;s plan to full some vacant position in the NWC which he described as “non elective national convention.” adding that “some of us have prepared to meet them at the convention no matter the evil agenda they are planning against us.”

