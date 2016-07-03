Alleged Senate Forgery: Atiku Breaks Silence - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakr, has stated that it is time for the All Progressive Congress to overcome its current crisis of confidence arising from the National Assembly election of principal officers.

Atiku stated this on Thursday following the APC NEC meeting in Abuja.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Atiku stated that it was time for the APC to shift from “extreme positions to a centrist one for the interest of democracy and the party, the new administration and the country at large”.

“We can resolve our differences when our leaders individually and collectively shift ground from extreme positions and move to the centre in the interest of our party and our country,” he added.

This is coming following rumours that the alleged senate forgery case is being orchestrated by members of the APC to kick out Bukola Saraki from his position as Senate President.

Atiku is believed to supports the emergence of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, against the wish of the party’s leaders, including the chairman, John Oyegun, and a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu.

According to the former Vice President, the vilification of individual party leaders and members in the face of challenges in the country is painful to him.

He restated his commitment to the party and its change agenda, adding that the party should learn the lessons and move ahead.

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment