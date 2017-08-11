"They're Always Angry At Everything," K. Michelle Slams Black Women - The Herald Nigeria

Singer, K. Michelle who was involved in a bitter online spat with bleaching expert Dencia has sparked social media outrage after she accused black women of being angry at everything.

The singer who termed most black women as ‘bitter’ and aiming to pull another down took to her social media page to write:

“When I look at negative comments from people that don’t know me the only bad comments are from Black Women? Thoughts?”

I truly often go out of my way to support African American females. I’m in these executive meetings screaming MORE women of color!

She further added: “I NEVER ever come for anyone FIRST. Half the time i’m in another world. But when I defend myself i’m such an awful person and villain.”

However, some of her fans accused her of racial profiling to which she responded: How can one complain of racial profiling and discrimination when we R just as guilty of the same crimes towards each other?We make it easy”

