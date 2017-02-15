Amaechi Is Satan, He And His Boys Should Go For Psychiatric Test - Nyesom Wike - The Herald Nigeria

The Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the All Progressive Congress, APC in the state for organising another stakeholders meeting with the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo who is currently on tour after the town hall meeting held in the Rivers State Government House.

The Rivers state governor made this known while receiving leaders of the political party from Ogba-Egbema-Ndoni Local Government Area.

Wike accused the APC leaders of attempting to further strain peace in the state by organising yet another meeting adding that the decision of the Acting president to sleep in his state meant it was safe.

Wike said: “Since the Acting President began his tour of the Niger-Delta, this is the first time he will be sleeping in a state. This is the first time he will be passing a night outside his region. What does that tell you. It means Rivers state is safe.

“But you know Satan will never sleep. Lucifer will always stay awake. Anywhere Satan sees light, he will always want to turn it into darkness.

“You are all aware that the Acting President came and held a stakeholders meeting with all of us irrespective of affiliations. Even the Minister of Transportation was there. But as you know, chameleon will always be a chameleon.

“Just because the Acting President decided to stay in Rivers state Lucifer went on rampage. I had no problem with the fact that Prof. Osinbajo wanted to hold a meeting with his party member. They are all members of APC but I was surprised that a meeting they tagged APC stakeholders meeting turned out to be something else.

“They left what they gathered for and started making demands for the people of Rivers state. Who sent them?

“If I were them, they should go for psychiatric test. I have never been treated by a psychiatrist. I don’t even have one as my Doctor but when your personal Doctor is a psychiatrist, then you should know there is a problem.

“I don’t want to talk about what his boys (Dakuku Peterside and Magnus Abe) were saying but I was happy for one thing. I was happy that the Minister of Transportation could not believe his eyes when he came into Government House. It was like a paradise. When he came to the Presidential lodge, he couldn’t believe it.

“Remember this was a man who said over his dead body will I become a Governor but he entered my car, my 7 BMW series with the acting president.”

