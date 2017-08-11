 Amazing! This Luxury Apartment is Actually a Car (Photos) - The Herald Nigeria

Amazing! This Luxury Apartment is Actually a Car (Photos)

The Saudis sure know how to do things in style. There was the dignitary with a fleet of golden cars who took London by storm and now this.

This RV has a better interior than many hotels and is also owned by a Saudi prince. It is actually a paradise on wheels.

It houses a Sony sound system and home theater, a shower, a dinner, a laundry room and kitchen en-suite. All in one place.

The bedroom has a King-sized bed and they still found a way to fit in a lounging area.

Check out the amazing apartment below.

Femi Famutimi

Famutimi Femi is a writer for theheraldng. He is also a lawyer by trade. His hobbies include reading and writing, he also loves Renaissance art.

