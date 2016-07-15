Amazing New Photos of Tony Umez's Daughter - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Tony Umez is a Nollywood veteran most notably known for his role in the movie ‘Died Wretched’ He has also done well over 200 movies both In English and Yoruba.

He has been on the scene since 1994 showing tremendous staying power. He has not been seen on the scene for a while , but he’s been setting up a family with his wife Patsy Ogochukwu who he married in 1999.

While he’s not shining radiantly at the moment, his daughter certainly is. The young lady’s pictures have appeared online and is sure to get tongues wagging.

You can check out the photos below.

