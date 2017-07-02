Amber Rose Attempts To Break The Internet With New Rauchy Photos - The Herald Nigeria

American model and former stripper, Amber Rose looks to be aiming to break the internet yet again after her social media stunt some weeks ago.

Recall that Amber Rose had some weeks ago shared on her social media account a photo of herself completely nude save for a black coat and sunglasses.

The mother of one who is reportedly dating rapper, 21 Savage took to her social media page to share photos of herself in a see through dress showing her pierced nipples.

See the photos she shared online from her party with friends below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment