Ambode launches Operation Fix All Lagos Potholes - The Herald Nigeria

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has launched a new public works campaign targeted at alleviating the suffering of motorists and other roads users in the State.

The governor has directed the Lagos State Public Works and Drainages Corporation, LSPWDC, to embark on the rehabilitation of all major highways, arterial roads, tagged, “Operation fix all pot-holes” across the metropolis.

This came as the corporation commenced dredging of primary channels and outfalls as well as clearing of collectors to curtail flood challenges in the state.

The newly-appointed Special Adviser/Chief Executive Officer, CEO, LSPWCD, Mr Temidayo Erinle, an engineer, disclosed this, yesterday, in Alausa, Ikeja, while speaking on the corporation’s road map towards maintenance and rehabilitation of roads and flood control in the state.

Some of the 43 roads listed for rehabilitation in the first phase of the exercise, which would be carried out simultaneously, include: Lateef Jakande Road, Ikeja, Liverpool Apapa, Ojota interchange transiting the ramps on both directions,, Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, First Avenue Festac Town, Amuwo-Odofin. Kirikiri-Road, as well as Vanguard Avenue, Apapa and Ojo Road.

Others are; Herbert Macaulay Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, which recently witnessed heavy flooding after torrential rainfall, Lekki Epe Express-way, Akonwonjo Road, in Alimosho and Old Abeokuta Way in Ikeja, among others.

Erinle also noted that the recent drainage master plan covers the entire state, and it was developed to improve on the existing drainage master plans.

The special adviser said that Lagos being a coastal area surrounded by large water bodies makes it susceptible to severe flooding whenever there is rain of high intensity. He added that due to exigency, the state government, through its ingenuity has added the responsibility of storm water drainage management to Public Works Corporation.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Leave a comment