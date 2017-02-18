Ambode, others task citizens to pray for Nigeria’s progress

The Lagos state Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, on Saturday advised Nigerians to pray for the progress of the country.

Ambode gave the advice at the 2017 Inter-denominational Divine Service (IDDS), entitled, Grace in Recession, at Shephard-Hill Baptist Church Obanikoro, Lagos.

‘’The church and indeed everyone who believes in the efficacy of prayer have a responsibility and patriotic duty to pray for the well-being and progress of our state and nation,’’ he said.

This is he said became necessary “at this critical period in the history of our nation.’’

“Prayer is the key and there is no challenge that cannot be surmounted with prayers, every situation, whether good or bad requires prayers. For us in Lagos state, we have been truly blessed.

“Indeed, we have enjoyed His grace which has enabled us as a state to experience unprecedented breakthroughs in spite the economic recession.

“I am absolutely convinced in my mind that all of these success stories were made possible by our collective prayers and very importantly, the relatively peaceful atmosphere that has prevailed within the state over time.

“As we engage in ceaseless prayers, we must make conscious efforts to sustain this peaceful atmosphere by refraining from acts potentially divisive and capable of igniting avoidable crisis.

“For us, as government, we will continue to promote fairness, justice and everything that will make life more comfortable for our people. W remain committed to the goal of making the Lagos work for all.

“Making all our communities economically viable and liveable as well as creating opportunities for everyone to actualise his/her potential without discrimination on the basis of ethnic affiliation, religious beliefs or socio- economic circumstances.

“By His grace, Lagos state will continue to prosper and our nation will rise again and become a pride to the entire black race and humanity,” he said.

Also speaking Most Rev. Sunday Matilukuro, Primate, The First African Church Mission, urged religious leaders to always tell the truth to the country’s leaders at all times.

“Religious leaders should always speak out when things are going wrong in the country.

“If they want to be politicians, they should come out as one and not hide under the guise of being religious leaders,’’ he said.

The Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alexander Bamgbola ,said that Nigerians needed divine knowledge and understanding to come out of economic recession peacefully.

“May the Lord see us through the current economic recession in our land,’’ he said. (NAN)

