Ambode to revolutionise public school system to meet 21st century

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Thursday pledged his administration’s commitment to modernise the public school system by constructing new model classrooms to meet the demands of the 21st century.

Ambode, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Idiat Adebule made the pledge at the foundation laying ceremony of the New Model School Building at Awori College, Ojo Local Government Area, Lagos.

Ambode said that the project was a practical demonstration of the premium his administration placed on education as a key pillar upon which the future prosperity of the state was built.

”Our objective is to put in place a sound education system that will stand the test of the 21st century.

”I am glad that the various steps we have taken to ensure quality of teaching and learning environment since assumption of office has brought immeasurable improvement to the sector.

”This has in turn improved the performance of our students, particularly in the last WAEC. I have no doubt that if we sustain this effort, we will record even better performances from our students.

”To this end, we have awarded contracts for the construction of eight new blocks of classrooms, renovation of 174 existing blocks of classrooms and perimeter fencing in various schools to enhance security,” he said.

Ambode said that the new model blocks of classrooms in public secondary schools would compare favourably with high schools structures in leading countries of the world.

”It will comprise of 36 classrooms, library, laboratory, lawn tennis and basketball courts, staff rooms, multi-purpose hall and football pitch.

”Apart from the aesthetic value of the building, the structure is capable of enhancing security in the face of the recent security breaches in schools,” he said.

Ambode urged students to show seriousness in their studies and shun all negative values that could not make them realise their dreams.

He assured parents that government would continue to ensure that schools were safe from intruders. (NAN)

