Ambode to establish early intervention centre to detect disability from infancy

Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Sunday announced plans to establish an Early Intervention Centre for the provision of therapy and educational support services for infants, children and youths with special needs.

Ambode spoke at the 2017 celebration of the International Day of Persons Living with Disabilities with the theme: “Transformation Toward Sustainable and Resilient Society For All” in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the United Nations has set aside Dec. 3 of every year as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Ambode said that the centre would help equip children with disabilities with necessary skills and help develop their potential, thereby overcoming identified developmental delays as far as possible.

The governor also announced that more people living with disabilities would be employed into the state’s civil service in 2018.

“Just recently, a total of 250 persons living with disabilities were employed into the state’s civil service, Local Governments and LCDAs. More will be employed next year,” he said.

According to him, 500 persons have also benefitted from the state government’s special empowerment programme while those engaged in small and medium scale businesses received various sums as grants to boost their businesses.

“The grant was drawn from the N500 million Special People’s Fund established during our first year anniversary in office on May 29, 2016,” he said.

Ambode assured the public that his administration would continue to embark on initiatives to improve the quality of lives of people with special needs and give them opportunities to play a role in the socio-economic growth of the state.

The governor noted that the theme of the event was apt as it keyed into his administration’s vision to enable people with disability become active contributors in the society.

“For us in Lagos State, we see ability in disability always. We believe strongly that the socio-economic integration of persons with disabilities is not only a human right but also a prerequisite for sustainable development.

“Our experience has shown that when people with disabilities are adequately empowered to participate in and lead the process of development, their entire families, communities and even the larger society will benefit,” Ambode said.

The governor,however, urged the physically challenged not to allow any circumstance limit their progress and life aspirations.

“You must strive to achieve the best in everything you do and command respect from people in the society,” he said.

Ambode urged the general public to always embrace people living with disabilities and always look out for the good qualities God had deposited in them.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, state Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Mr Muri Okunola, had urged them to continue to conduct themselves in orderly manner.

Okunola advised them to shun begging and encouraged those who had not registered with the state’s Office for Disability Affairs to do so in order to have access to more benefits from the state government.

Also, the guest speaker, retired Air Vice Marshal Femi Gbadebo,founder Benola Cerebral Palsy initiative, commended the state government for being in the fore front of promoting the course of people with disabilities.

Gbadebo, however, called for more political will and public awareness to protect the rights of the disabled.

Highlights of the event include the presentation of awards to the wife of the governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode and some Non Governmental Agencies for promoting and supporting the course of the physically challenged.

