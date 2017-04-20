Ojodu-Berger Market Women In Tears As Ambode Begins Demolition Exercise - The Herald Nigeria

The Lagos state government has reportedly began the demolition of the popular Ojodu market located in the Berger area of the state.

According to report, the demolition process began in the wee hours of Wednesday, catching market women unawares.

The demolition exercise which was reported to have commenced since yesterday has led to several of the market women running to salvage their goods from possible destruction along with the buildings.

Report indicate that men of the Police force are on standby at the location to avert breakdown of law and order.

Affected traders and market women decried the move by the state government noting that it came as a surprise to them.

The market women further accused the state government of failing to appropriately notify them of the demolition exercise.

Speaking on the latest development, the Iyaloja of Ojodu-Berger, Mrs Abibat Adelayo Adegbola noted that the move by the state government was disappointing as she had no prior idea regarding the demolition exercise.

The market leader however admitted that there was a pending issue on the market although she refused to shed more light on it according to news source.

She said: “We were not aware that they were going to demolish the market; nobody told us anything. There is an issue, but all attempts to speak with the governor and the government officials were unsuccessful.”

