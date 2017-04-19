Ambrose Ali University Lecturers Arrested For Alleged Cultism, Guns Recovered - The Herald Nigeria

Three lecturers of Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma have been arrested by men of the Edo State Police Command in connection with alleged cult-related activities.

Speaking on the arrest, the state Police Commissioner, Haliru Gwanda while speaking to journalists in Benin revealed that police operatives recovered firearms from the arrested lecturers.

The police commissioner, Gwandu further added that one of the arrested lecturers, a professor, was in possession of a double-barrel gun, single-barrel gun and one pump action gun.

He said: “The professor was arrested. He was granted bail. The case is under investigation.”

The arrest comes days after the state police force denied reports that its operatives brutalized the Dean of the Faculty of Law of the university, Prof. Sunday Edeko.

He added on the arrest: “It was a distress call from the community; the university community made a call that cult groups were killing and they killed so many.

“And at the time when they (policemen) went to inspect a site, they discovered more than 14 beheaded students at that particular time.”

Vowing that the state police will bring the cultists and their leaders in the area to justice, Gwandu said: “We have a lot of issues with that particular university. There are some senior lecturers that were apprehended with firearms.

“So, we are going to arrest those who are mentoring and those who are real cultists and charge them to court. There is no going back.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment