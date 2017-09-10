America will confront Hurricane Irma, others – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has assured that America would confront the Hurricane disasters and other challenges currently facing the country.

Trump, who gave the assurance in a tweet and his weekly address to the country on Saturday, pointed out that Hurricane Irma was of epic proportion.

The States of Alabama, Georgia, Florida and South Carolina have declared states of emergency while about seven million people are being evacuated.

“We will confront any challenge, no matter how strong the winds or high the water. I’m proud to stand with Presidents for #OneAmericaAppeal.

“Hurricane Irma is of epic proportion, perhaps bigger than we have ever seen. Be safe and get out of its way,if possible. Federal Government is ready! Trump tweeted.

The president who has approved 15 billion-dollar disaster fund, said his administration was working closely to assist those in need.

“As Hurricane Irma approaches, my Administration is working closely with our state and local partners to help save lives, protect families, and assist those in need.

“This is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential. I ask everyone in the storm’s path to be vigilant, and to heed all recommendations from government officials and law enforcement.

“Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our people. We are doing everything we can to help with disaster preparations and, when the time comes, we will restore, recover, and rebuild – together, as Americans.

“In times such as these, we see the strength and the resolve of the American Spirit – and we see the kindness and courage of our people. With gratitude for our first responders, and prayers for those in the storm’s path, America stands united – and I mean totally united.

“From Texas to Louisiana, from Florida to Puerto Rico, and always the US Virgin Islands, and everywhere in between that has been affected by these terrible storms: we will endure and come back stronger than ever before,” he said.

The U.S. Department of Defense also said amphibious assault ship USS Wasp evacuated about 21 critically ill patients on Friday from a damaged hospital on St. Thomas, with at least 23 more planned for Saturday.

“The amphibious assault ships USS Kearsarge and USS Oak Hill — carrying Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit and FEMA personnel — are supporting response operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including patient evacuation.

“U.S. Transportation Command is supporting the aero-medical evacuation and will evacuate additional patients this evening.

“Ten MH-60R Seahawk helicopters were loaded aboard the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln to support defense support of civil authorities operations before the ship departed Norfolk, Virginia, earlier today,” Defense Spokesman Lt. Col. Jamie Davis, said in a statement.

The amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima and amphibious transport dock USS New York are loading a second maritime defense support of civil authorities package and plan to depart Norfolk today and proceed to the Caribbean region, Davis added.

