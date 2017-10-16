Nigerian-born America’s Got Talent finalist, Kechi Okwuchi is cashing out on her singing career and she’s over the moon about it.

The Sosoliso plane crash survivor took to her Twitter to share her excitement. She says that her first ever paid gig has taken care of hers and her sister’s tuition fee for the spring.

Okwuchi was one of two survivors on board a Nigerian flight — traveling between Abuja and Port-Harcourt — that crash-landed at Port-Harcourt International Airport in 2005. The fatal plane crash claimed the lives of 107 passengers.

Kechi emerged as a finalist in the 2017 edition of America’s Got Talent, after she blew viewers and judges away with her soulful voice.

She advised her followers to stick to their passion. See her tweet below;

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

