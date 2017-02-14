Amina Mohammed pledges to prioritise Nigeria’s development at UN

The Deputy UN Secretary-General designate, Ms Amina Mohammed, has said her priority will be the development of Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Mohammed stated this on Monday in Abuja at a dinner organised in her honour by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on her appointment as Deputy UN Secretary-General Designate

New UN Secretary-General António Guterres had in December 2016 appointed Mohammed as his Deputy.

Mohammed said her appointment was a great honour and a huge task but promised not let the nation down.

The minister said that she had spent four years at the UN shaping the life of others around the globe which, she said, she did with satisfaction.

Mohammed thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for giving her the opportunity to serve within and outside the country.

She said her development as `a made in Nigeria product`, `bred in Nigeria`, `panel beaten in Nigeria` had prepared her for the UN job

She said that Guterres appointed her because of the moral imperative to encourage others, especially as the world is currently facing a huge task.

Mohammed said her experience in the National Assembly, during which she faced the lawmakers on various issues, had also made her stronger to confront the global task.

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama, said that Mohammed’s appointment to the UN was a blessing to Nigeria.

“We are confident that her appointment was a win-win to Nigeria and the UN.

“To have her in the UN will make the implementation of the Sustainable l Development Goals (SGDs) achievable for Nigeria and the world.”

According to him, Mohammed has been a source of pride for the nation because her appointment has made Nigeria to be respected at the world level.

Amb. Olushola Enikanolaye, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said that the appointment of Mohammed was a great advantage and honour to the country.

“The elevated position occupied by Mohammed is the highest ever held by any Nigerian in the UN system.

“Thus we are celebrating an illustrious Nigerian daughter, a person of integrity, quality, committed and advocate of environmental rights, dedicated champion of sustainable development.

“She now has the unique platform to continue her model as a source of inspiration not just for the women of Nigeria but Africa and the rest of the world.”

He commended Guterres for appointing her as his deputy and also thanked former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki moon for appointing Mohammed as his Special adviser on Sustainable Development Goals.

He expressed confidence that Mohammed would represent Nigeria, Africa and the rest of the world well at the UN.

Meanwhile, Kaduna State Gov Ahmed el-Rufai, who spoke on behalf of the 36 governors, said Mohammed’s elevation to the covetous position in the UN, was a master stroke by the world body.

“Mohammed’s appointment is something that we are very proud of and thank Mr President for giving her the opportunity to serve.

“The minister has always distinguished herself; this is just the beginning; perhaps she may be the next African UN Secretary-General,” he said. (NAN)

