Amir Khan Apologizes For Accusing Anthony Joshua Of Sleeping With His Wife, AJ Replies - The Herald Nigeria

Amir Khan and his wife seem to have put their past behind them after a social media breakdown last week which led to the professional boxer accusing Nigerian- born British boxer, Anthony Joshua of sleeping with his wife.

The professional boxer, Amir Khan has however cooled off and tendered an unreserved apology to the Nigerian boxer who had earlier stated that he had not met Amir Khan’s wife before.

Recall that following the allegation, Amir Khan’s wife had taken to her social media page to take shots at her estranged husband terming his boxing career as dead.

In a series of tweets published last week, Amir Khan threaned to divorce his wife, Faryal Makhdoom, adding that their was no going back as he could not live with someone else’s remnant.

Amir Khan however took to his page to reveal that he acted out of anger, his wife also released a message in which she claimed the social media drama was asa result of a mix up.

The Nigerian born boxer however accepted the apology after he had earlier tweeted that he hopes the couple work out their differences.

Amir Khan on his Twitter page added: “glad all is cleared up and all lies. I got angry like any man would. No truth to it. Good to know. All the best.”

Anthony Joshua in reply wrote: “Apology Accepted”.

