Amosun approves payment of withheld workers’ salaries

Gov. Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun has approved the payment of withheld salaries of the state workers who embarked on industrial action in October 2016.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Mr Adewale Oshinowo, Made this known in a statement in Abeokuta on Thursday.

He noted that the governor gave the approval on Monday.

The Ogun Government had invoked the “No Work, No Pay” policy and withheld the salaries of the workers who participated in the strike.

 

 

However, the commissioner stated that with the payment approval, the government had pardoned the workers, which followed the intervention of traditional rulers in the state, who pleaded on their behalf.

The commissioner said The government’s action was in the spirit of this year’s Workers’ Day celebration scheduled for May 1.

He added that the development was a further testimony to the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers.

While wishing workers happy May Day celebration, Oshinowo indicated that “the release also indicated that the state government had paid the April salary of its entire workforce.”

 

 

He urged them to reciprocate the gesture by rededicating themselves to duties and contributing their quota to the development of the state. (NAN)

