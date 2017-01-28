Amosun, Danjuma Visit Buhari In London - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun visited President Muhammadu Buhari at his London base on Friday.

Amosun visited Buhari in the company of Daisy Danjuma, a former senator, and one other individual following the rumour spreading like wildfire that the President is dead.

For the record, The Herald can authoritatively confirm that the President is not dead.

However, despite the findings of the reports being false, the rumour of the President’s death keeps resurfacing every day.

Not even the pictures of Buhari monitoring a Channels Television programme from his UK base, made “naysayers” back down.

Responding to the ill report, Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information, had said it is only in Nigeria that citizens wish their president dead.

Last Thursday, Buhari wrote a letter to the senate to inform the legislative chamber of his 10-day vacation.

A statement by the presidency said Buhari would also undergo medical checkups during his vacation.

The president handed over to Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to perform the role of acting President while he (Buhari) is away.

