The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), otherwise called Biafra Independent Movement, BIM, has taken a swipe at the IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) calling them a violent group.

Emmanuel Omenka, who coordinates Anambra central for the group, made this remark while announcing the 18 years of the existence of MASSOB.

According to Omenka, “MASSOB came into existence on the 13 day of September 1999 which is 18 years by 13 September this year and we urge all lovers of freedom to join us in the celebration as we are non violence in the struggle to actualize a sovereign state of Biafra.”

“Our leader and founder Ralph Uwazurike will also use the opportunity to tell the people in the state that the governorship election billed for 18 November this year will hold and that they should forget about threats from Indigenous People of Biafra that it will not hold.”

He said there would not be any sit-at-home order that day as people are free to go on with their legitimate businesses, but added that those who appreciate the importance of the celebration were free to join in the celebration.

Assuring that every arrangement has been concluded in preparation for the celebration, Omenka noted that some of the members would wait for their leader scheduled to arrive through Owerri, the Imo State capital, at Amoka in order to accompany him into the commercial city.

