Anambra Guber Poll: APC screens aspirants Thursday, Friday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed Thursday and Friday for screening of aspirants who have collected its forms for the Nov. 18 governorship election in Anambra.

This was announced in a timetable for the exercise made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja by the party’s Assistant Director of Publicity, Mr Edegbe Odemwingie.

The statement indicated that screening appeal would hold on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, while its primary election and primary election appeal were scheduled on Aug. 19 and Aug. 21.

It stated that no fewer than 15 aspirants purchased the party´s nomination form for the contest, at the cost of N5.5 million each.

It listed some of the aspirants as Mr George Moghalu, Sen. Andy Uba, Mr Paul Chukwuma, Madu Nonso, Bart Nwibe Bart and Mr Patrick Nwike.

Others, according to the statement, included Mr Tony Nwoye, Mr Chike Obidigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Adaobi Uchegbu and Uzoh Obinna. (NAN)

