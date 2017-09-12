Anambra guber poll: PDP to hear appeals on Tuesday

The National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fixed Tuesday, for the hearing of appeals arising from the party’s Anambra gubernatorial primary election held on Monday, Aug. 28.

This was disclosed in a notice issued by Chinwe Nnorom, the Head of Publicity Division for the National Publicity Secretary on Monday in Abuja.

The hearing according to the notice will take place at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Wuse, Zone 5, Abuja, at 11 a.m.

It said that all aspirants and other concerned stakeholders were invited for the hearing.

It, however, warned that no aspirant to the NCC Appeal Panel was allowed to come with any crowd.

“Non compliance with this directive will be viewed seriously by the Party.’

