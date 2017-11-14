The Police Service Commission ( PSC) said it would send a 17-member team to Anambra to monitor the conduct of policemen in the state governorship election scheduled for Nov.18.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of the commission, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, made the announcement in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ani said that the team comprised six Commissioners and 11 senior staff of the Commission who were expected to arrive Awka on Thursday.

He said that the team would monitor the conduct of Police Officers on electoral duties during the governorship election.

“This is in the exercise of the commission’s constitutional mandate of holding the Police accountable for its actions and inactions,”he said.

The spokesman explained that the team was expected to ensure that all policemen involved in the election complied with the rules and regulations guiding their conduct.

He said that the initiative was the commission’s contribution to the sustenance and deepening of the nations’ nascent democratic values.

He said that the Chairman of the commission, Mr Mike Okiro, had warned that any Police Officer found wanting in the discharge of his or her duties during the election would be sanctioned.

Okiro added that officers were expected to demonstrate a high level of discipline in the performance of their duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the Nigeria Police Force had on Monday deployed 26,000 additional policemen for the election.

