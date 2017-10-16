The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige has slammed the former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi over his decision to impose governors on the state.

Ngige tackled Obi over alleged plan to impose the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Oseloka Obaze, which he said would be resisted by the people of the state in the forthcoming governorship election.

He spoke in Awka during a stakeholders’ meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC in preparation for its governorship flag off campaign added that Obi left as governor of the state after eight years without positively impacting on the lives of the people of the state.

Ngige was apparently reacting to Obi’s claim that he fulfilled his campaign promises to the people during his reign as governor.

Ngige who is the chairman of the campaign team of the All Progressives Congress candidate, Dr Tony Nwoye in the November poll, said the 16-year rule of the PDP in the country was a waste.

He said the PDP failed to redeem its electoral promises to the people, assuring that the APC was ready to deliver the country from the woods.

He said, “Nwoye and the APC have a comprehensive blueprint for the development of the state and the country at large. Nwoye has promised to provide functional and quality social amenities and infrastructure aimed at improving the lives of the people within the first two years of his administration”, Ngige said.

