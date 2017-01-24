Anambra plans to produce 330,000 tonnes of rice by December 2017

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra says his administration intends to produce 330,000 tonnes of rice by December and make agriculture a lucrative venture for the youth.

The governor gave the assurance, while speaking at the birthday celebration of Chief Anthony Enukeme, a businessman, in Neni, Anaocha Local Government Area of the state.

He said that his administration had increased the state’s rice production capacity from 90,000 tonnes in 2015, when assumed office, to over 236,000 tonnes by December, 2016.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, solicited enhanced collaboration between the government and the people in efforts to develop the state.

Obiano reiterated the determination of his administration to revolutionise agriculture, as part of efforts to boost nation’s food security.

He said that administration had recorded some achievements in the areas of security, infrastructure and workers’ welfare, among others, assuring farmers in the state of his continuous support.

The governor, who congratulated Enukeme on his 73rd birthday, also commended him for tarring all the feeder roads in Neni, urging other affluent citizens of the state to emulate the businessman’s gesture.

In his remark, Chief Victor Oye, the National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), solicited the people’s support for the re-election of Obiano during the November 2017 governorship election.

He said that Obiano’s re-election would enable him to consolidate his accomplishments in the state.

Responding, Enukeme thanked God for giving him the privilege to serve his people. (NAN)

