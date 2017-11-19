Anambra poll: Speaker commends voters over peaceful conduct

The Speaker, Anambra House of Assembly, Mrs Rita Maduagwu, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies for peaceful conduct of the Saturday’s gubernatorial election .

Maduagwu made the commendation in Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government area of the state, on Saturday in an interview with newsmen.

The speaker, who said that the turn out of electorate was impressive, commended voters for complying with all electoral laws during the electoral process in the area.

Maduagwu said that the voters had done their beat and advised INEC to ensure that the electorate’s votes count .

She urged relevant agencies to work towards enthroning satisfactory democracy in the state to maintain the peace which exists in the state.

In a related development, Chief Marcel Okeke , the running mate to Mr Osita Chidoka, candidate of the United Progressive Party (UPP), condemned what he called “high level of political inducement” during the 2017 governorship election in the area .

Okeke who bared his mind to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview on Saturday at Ogbunka community in Orumba South Local Government Area said the act must be curtailed .

He said that some political party loyalists were seen in the open sharing wrappers and money to intending voters before casting their votes, luring them to vote for their party.

Okeke said that politicians should be made to understand that the quest to be a chief servant of the state is not a do or die affair

He said that electoral umpire should come up with stiffer penalty for any political party involved in monetary inducement of the voters.

“If parties that are grossly engaged in political fraud are not sanctioned, I will be obliged to say that INEC is not matured to salvage voters from political imprisonment.

