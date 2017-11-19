The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and incumbent governor Dr Willie Obiano, is gradually set to be re-elected governor of Anambra State following the election conducted in the state yesterday.

Obiano raced to an early lead in yesterday’s poll which have not been released officially yet but indicates that he is leading with a momentum.

Obiano cast his vote at his Eri Primary School polling unit 004, Aguleri town, Anambra East local government area at about 9:57am.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after casting his vote, Obiano expressed optimism that he would win the election, adding that APGA will sweep the polls in most of the polling units, if not in all, across the state.

Obiano said, “I am very happy. I see voters eagerly waiting to cast their votes. I am very confident that I will win the election with a landslide victory. I urge all my supporters to come out, queue and cast their votes.”

He, however, noted that he was informed about minor incidents in some places like Ihiala in Ihiala local government area, but that overall there was peace and tranquillity across the state.

Also, the PDP governorship candidate, Mr. Obaze, voted in his polling unit at St. Mary’s Catholic Church playground in his Ochuche-Umuodu country home at about 1.30pm. Speaking to newsmen shortly after voting, Obaze expressed confidence that he would emerge victorious if the election was not manipulated during collation.

He praised the manner voting was conducted, saying that both INEC and security agencies discharged their duties responsibly.

However, not all the candidates are singing the praise of INEC and the security agencies.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related