To ensure inclusiveness in the forthcoming Anambra polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has made provisions for people living with albinism by providing magnifying glasses at polling units to enable them recognise political parties’ logos during the elections.

The Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu made this known while receiving EU Observer Mission to Nigeria led by Mr Santiago Ayxela on Thursday in Abuja.

“We are doing a lot about inclusiveness for women, youths and people living with disabilities in terms of access to the polling units and participation in the elections.

“One of the things we have done in this regard in forthcoming Anambra elections is the provision of magnifying glasses in polling units to enable people living with albinism see the logo of parties and make their choices,” he said.

Yakubu recalled that it was exactly two years ago since the EU sent delegations to observe the 2015 elections in Nigeria.

He said that the current mission was important and critical as it came at a time when the commission was preparing for the 2019 general elections.

He reaffirmed that the commission had fixed Feb.16, 2019 for Presidential and National Assembly elections, and March 2 for Governorship, State House of Assembly and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections.

According to Yakubu, the commission is already in election mood as the date slated for the presidential elections is only 484 days away.

He said that the 2015 general elections received global recognition for its credibility and for meeting international best practice.

According to him, the commission is committed to ensuring that the 2019 elections would be better than 2015.

The chairman said INEC had so far conducted elections in 172 constituencies since the 2015 elections and that eight of the 30 recommendations of the EU team in 2015 had been implemented.

He said that the remaining 22 recommendations were at various stages at the relevant agencies, including the National Assembly, responsible for the implementation.

