The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has stated that the electoral officers for today’s elections in Anambra state cannot be bought over and compromised as alleged in some quarters.

This was in response to speculation that its personnel had been compromised by politicians to taint the credibility of the governorship election in Anambra State.

There had been speculation by some politicians that the deployment of additional ad hoc staff by the Commission to certain locations is in order to give an advantage to a major political party.

The Commission’s Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Anambra State, Mr. Leo Nkedife, who debunked the speculation, disclosed that additional ad hoc, comprising corps members had been requested by INEC to increase the number serving in the state which was inadequate for the poll.

He said: “INEC is not in any way compromised. The issue is that we do not have enough corps members in Anambra State. So, that necessitated us to go to neighbouring states to source for corps members to complement.

“At the stakeholders forum that issue was raised. They said that corps members from outside should not go to a particular local government and we have effected that. So, INEC is not in any way comprised. It is totally false.”

He, however, stated that the Commission had not received any complaint from its staff bordering on security threats.

He further disclosed that INEC had provided enough incentives for the welfare of the ad hoc personnel, including transport allowance during their training, feeding allowance and the main honorarium.

“We have even made provisions for their feeding at the RAC (Registration Area Centres). So, I think their welfare is well taken care of and we have warned them not to compromise their positions,” Nkedife added.

