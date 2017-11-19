The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Tony Nwoye, and another chieftain of the party and minister of labour, Dr. Chris Ngige, have described the governorship poll as characterised by irregularities and accused the security agencies of aiding APGA chieftains to rig the election.

Nwoye expressed concern that his supporters were being intimidated by APGA supporters with the aid of security operatives.

He told newsmen, after casting his vote at about 11.42am at Ofianta village square polling unit 002, Nsugbe Ward 1, in Anambra East local government in area, that security operative had arrested some people he identified as APGA chieftains for electoral malpractices.

Nwoye, however, expressed confidence that with what was on ground, he would win the election.

On his part, Labour and Employment minister, Dr Chris Ngige, told journalists during an interview, after casting his vote at Alor polling unit 9, Idemili North local government area, Anambra Central senatorial zone, that APC supporters were denied the opportunity to cast their votes by some policemen and military personnel in connivance with APGA chieftains in Idemili North and Idemili South local government areas.

He alleged, for instance, that in Abatete town, one APGA stalwart, Chief Ifeanyi Ibezim, in company of policemen, invaded polling booths and chased people away, adding that the same thing happened at Nkpor area.

Ngige said: “The aim of chasing people away is to frustrate election in my stronghold. If they succeed, we have no choice than to ask for cancellation of results in these areas.

“”This happened in 2013 where there was no voting in Idemili South and Ogbaru when INEC fixed rescheduled election on a Sunday when many people were in church.

“I suspect foul play in Idemili North, led by Ifeanyi Ibezim; even the state government gave him security.”

He, however, stated that the matter had been reported to the police.

