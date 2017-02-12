Andrew Yakubu's Recovered Loot: Buhari, APC Believe Nigerians Are Mentally Lazy - Reno Omokri - The Herald Nigeria

Former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has accused the All Progressive Congress, APC-led administration of pardoning corruption within its ranks.

The former aide noted this while speaking in reaction to the recovered $9.8million and 72,000 pounds sterling which were recovered from a former GMD of the NNPC, Andrew Yakubu, sacked under the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

Reno Omokri accused the president, Muhammadu Buhari of condoning corruption by pardoning the Secretary General, Babachir Lawal after he awarded contracts to himself.

Reno Omokri took to his social media page to write: “Andrew Yakubu looted and Goodluck Jonathan fired him while the EFFC investigated him. The Grasscutter, Babachir Lawal awarded a contract to himself and received kickbacks from the company yet President Muhammadu Buhari didn’t fire him and instead wrote so long a letter to defend him! And you are here, a brainwashed APC loyalist, celebrating? Do you know who criticized GEJ for firing Andrew Yakubu in 2014? It was the APC. It is because they believe you are mentally lazy that is why they expect you to blame GEJ today!”

He shared the video below also:

