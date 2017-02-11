Andrew Yakubu's Wikipedia Page Updated After EFCC Discovered $9.7million And £74,000 Stash - The Herald Nigeria

Former NNPC GMD, Andrew Yakubu in whose house operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC discovered a staggering sum of $9.8million and another £74,000 (Seventy Four Thousand Pound Sterling) has come under heavy criticism by Nigerians.

Following the discovery and recovery of the largest stash in recent times by the EFCC, the former NNPC boss’ Wikipedia page has been updated by unknown individuals.

According to the update, the Andrew Yakubu who had claimed ownership of the large sum stating that it was a gift from several persons was described as ‘a special thief’ and ‘a business crook’.

The EFCC is conducting further investigations into the recovered money which is believed to be proceeds from crime.

