Angelina Jolie Reacts To Donald Trump's Immigrant Ban - The Herald Nigeria

Hollywood actress, Angelina Jolie has in a recent op-ed for the New York Times spoken against the new executive order regarding immigrants signed by the United States president, Donald Trump.

The actress and philanthropist in reaction to the travel ban accused the president of ignoring facts about how refugees make their way into the United States.

She wrote: “It is simply not true that our borders are overrun or that refugees are admitted to the United States without close scrutiny. Refugees are subject to the highest level of screening of any category of traveler to the United States.”

The actress who work with the United Nations’ High Commissioner for Refugee and has also adopted three children all born outside the United States noted that despite the threats from terrorists, “our response must be measured and should be based on facts, not fear.”

although Angelina Jolie never mentioned the president, Donald Trump by name, she noted that she will expect any president to embrace people from all races and religion to ensure the world is a better place to live in.

